The Little Rock school closure rumble

Greenwood student named winner of "Write on. Ride off" essay contest
A contest co-sponsored by the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism and the Arkansas Department of Education awarded a $1,000 mountain bike package to high-school junior
While no decision has been made to close a specific school, parents with children attending the potentially impacted sites were sent letters to apprise them of school choices, should their campus be repurposed.Such assurances haven't assuaged some in the district, including several who think the closures aren't necessary, such as Dr. Anika Whitfield, a district activist of long standing. She's distributed a letter that includes the graphic shown above, produced by the Schott Foundation, which supports high quality public schools.
The letters specifically stated that should a specific school be closed, parents of that school would be given preference, but they would still need to indicate their preference during the upcoming Open Enrollment process. This will assist with planning, should a closure/repurpose of building occur.
Elementary schools in the LRSD are being threatened to be closed even though they have characteristics of what most "successful schools" embody: small class sizes, low Teacher:Student ratios, community involvement, increase in parental participation and community support, age specific recreational areas for physical acitivites, and environments were children feel loved and supported.The letter Whitfield circulated has drawn a hearty "amen" from Marion Humphrey, the Presbyterian pastor, lawyer and retired circuit judge who's part of the legal challenge of the district takeover. He sent a letter to the people Whitfield had written that said in part:
Why even suggest school closures?
What would come of a school like Franklin if you closed it? Would it get sold to one of the private charter schools or church in our city? Would you dare attempt to take away public dollars and children from public schools and place them in the hands of private companies/entities?
The whole takeover was a set-up. The takeover was designed to remove the duly-elected majority-black school board and replace it with some kind of structure that would be favorable to having the Waltons and other well-to-do persons seize the public money and put a chunk of it in their greedy—-yes, greedy—- pockets. According to the Daily Kos, the Walton heirs joined with representatives of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in March of 2015 in an effort to assist hedge funds—-yes, hedge funds—-figure out how to seize public tax money for private use and gain in the expansion of charter schools. " The event was called 'Bonds and Blackboards: Investing in Charter Schools."Humphrey and Whitfield are minority voices in multiple senses of the word in Arkansas today. But they are not alone. And when the Walton Foundation plan to upend conventional public school districts is understood to be about more than Little Rock, they might have still more company. Particularly when you consider how little positive in education innovation and attainment can be shown by charter schools and voucher recipients against conventional public schools.
The children and patrons of the Little Rock School District are pawns in the scheme that the Waltons are promoting. Most of the members of the State Board of Education are simply doing the dirty work for the Waltons.
The Waltons buy up public policies in the form of legislative acts and executive decisions that allow these investors to carry out their schemes.
These people could care less what the patrons of this school district think about what they are doing. They are arrogant, and they are used to getting—-and taking—- what they want.
"Can we agree someone who would do this shouldn't be on a school board?" Agreed…
How about Doyle Webb or Huckabuck could move back to a trailer house in hope…
Re taxes, government, Wall Street- I highly rec a 2015 book- post crash, pre Trump-…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings