Democrats look for ways to work with Trump

Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed Arkansas school board member photographed in blackface KARK/Fox 16 reports on a social media photograph of a Blevins School Board member in blackface and holding a "Black Lives Matter" sign.

Griffin hints at pushback against medical marijuana Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin, who claims to be interested in protecting voters, says he has questions about the legality of medical marijuana, just approved by Arkansas voters.