Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, November 17, 2016

Democrats look for ways to work with Trump

Posted By on Thu, Nov 17, 2016 at 7:31 AM

The New York Times reports that Senate Democrats are looking for ways to work with a Trump administration. Think trade policy, infrastructure spending, some family-friendly ideas like paid maternity leave.

Sounds like a good idea. Dividing the Republican Party, particularly on spending, might be not only sound politically but popular. Voters want an end to gridlock, don't they? Don't populists who supported Trump LIKE government help and intervention? They certainly do in the blood-red South, long a huge net importer of federal dollars.

The big question lingers: Who knows what to expect from Donald Trump?

Unfortunately, we do know what to expect from people like Sen. Tom Cotton, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and Mike Huckabee, all mentioned as potential appointees to high government positions. Working with the opposition party has not been part of their DNA.

By the way: A special election would have to be held to fill a vacancy in a U.S. Senate seat, though the governor would appoint a temporary officeholder. The Arkansas Constitution provides for filling vacancies in the office of attorney general by gubernatorial appointment. But, as Donald Trump said to black voters, "What have you got to lose?"


Tags: , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • Tom Cotton: More poor reviews for crack about gay legislation

    Sen. Tom Cotton's attempt to turn a question about anti-gay legislation in Arkansas into another comment on the evil Iran — they hang gays in Iran, he said, urging critics of the law to get some "perspective" — continues to draw fire.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 3, 2015

  • 'Million-Dollar Thursday': A visit to Sherwood's hot check court

    We take a visit to the weekly hot check court in Sherwood District Court, the subject of a recent civil rights lawsuit filed by ACLU Arkansas and others, who say the system there results in a modern-day debtor's prison
    • by David Koon
    • Aug 25, 2016

  • It's official: Mike Huckabee has lost his mind

    Mike Huckabee's plan for winning the Republican presidential nomination is to convince primary voters there's a holy war underway against Christians.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 24, 2015

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Historic brew made in Hot Springs

Historic brew made in Hot Springs

Madden’s No.1 beer is brewed from the same recipe that was used by gangster Owney Madden during Prohibition.

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation