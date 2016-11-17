Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Thursday, November 17, 2016

Good government proposed: Can Democrats get a second

Posted By on Thu, Nov 17, 2016 at 4:51 PM

REP. CLARKE TUCKER: Proposes paid maternity leave for state employees.
  • REP. CLARKE TUCKER: Proposes paid maternity leave for state employees.
Democratic legislators filed a batch of good government bills today and apparently more expected tomorrow and the days ahead.

Can Democrats encourage bipartisan ethics legislation? That is the question. At a minimum, the legislation offers a forum for Democrats to get some positive attention despite small numbers. Realistically, they can't pass anything without some Republican support. Today:

* Rep. Greg Leding and Sen. Keith Ingram have introduced legislation, with 11 Democratic co-sponsors, to prevent members of the General Assembly from forming more than one political action committee. Multiple PACs, a trick particularly favored by some lobbyists, allow piling up contributions from the same sources more than once, in excess of the contribuition limits. Then each PAC, in theory, can contribute to the same candidate.

* Rep. Clarke Tucker of Little Rock introduced four measures. One would increase the penalty for personal use of campaign money from a misdemeanor to a felony, the level determined by how much money was wrongly used. Another would remove judicial immunity from judges who commit criminal acts by taking bribes. This would have allowed  claims against, for example, Mike Maggio, convicted of taking a bribe to reduce a jury verdict in a nursing home case. Another would expand the violation of abuse of public trust — passed in the last session — to include acts by someone elected to, but not yet serving, in office. In other words, taking a payment for expected action in advance of taking office would be a crime, too.

Tucker's most important legislation — and thus likely the most difficult to pass — is his bill to shine some light on dark money, the anonymously sourced money that has become so important in so many election races. His bill would require disclosure on all "electioneering communications," which would include those ads that are harshly critical of a candidate without explicitly urging a vote. Disclosure of spending would be required by those spending more than $1,000. Contributors of more than $500 to such efforts would have to be disclosed. It also place restrictions on coordination of activities between independent expendtiure groups and candidates' campaigns. This is a badly needed dose of sunlight, but given where the prevailing money has been spent in recent days, it will be hard to get Republicans on board I'd guess.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • Tom Cotton: More poor reviews for crack about gay legislation

    Sen. Tom Cotton's attempt to turn a question about anti-gay legislation in Arkansas into another comment on the evil Iran — they hang gays in Iran, he said, urging critics of the law to get some "perspective" — continues to draw fire.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 3, 2015

  • Deputy killed, police chief wounded in Sebastian County. Suspect in custody

    40/29 TV reports that two law officers were shot about 7 a.m. today near Hackett in Sebastian County and at mid-afternoon came word that one of them had died. Later in the day a suspect was taken into custody in the shooting.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Aug 10, 2016

  • Dexter Suggs resigns as Little Rock school superintendent

    This just in from state Education Department: Today, Commissioner Johnny Key reached an agreement with Dr. Dexter Suggs that resulted in Dr. Suggs’ immediate resignation as superintendent of the Little Rock School District.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 21, 2015

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Historic brew made in Hot Springs

Historic brew made in Hot Springs

Madden’s No.1 beer is brewed from the same recipe that was used by gangster Owney Madden during Prohibition.

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation