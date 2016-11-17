Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, November 17, 2016

Hendren proposes less legislation — end of fiscal session

Posted By on Thu, Nov 17, 2016 at 12:23 PM

Republican Sen. Jim Hendren has proposed a constitutional amendment to do away with the fiscal session of the legislature.

The legislature would revert to the old practice of a 60-day session every two years, a limit that could be extended by a two-thirds vote. Hendren's ballot title said the measure would reduce the number of days the General Assembly is in session (by ending the fiscal session in even-numbered years). And who could be unhappy about that? Except lobbyists. And legislatures who pad pay with expense payments.

The fiscal sessions were added six years ago so as to have a strictly budget session in even-numbered years. They haven't amounted to much and haven't forestalled special topic session.

The governor could still call special sessions as needed.

Among other filings, Democratic Rep. Charles Blake has proposed a constitutional amendment to provide automatic voter registration of those eligible from driver license applications. Easier voter registration? From a Republican legislature?


Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Historic brew made in Hot Springs

Historic brew made in Hot Springs

Madden’s No.1 beer is brewed from the same recipe that was used by gangster Owney Madden during Prohibition.

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation