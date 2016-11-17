Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, November 17, 2016

Leslie Rutledge visits with Trump team

Posted By on Thu, Nov 17, 2016 at 1:49 PM

click to enlarge TRUMPED: Leslie Rutledge with Trump spokeswoman Kellyanne Conway.
  • TRUMPED: Leslie Rutledge with Trump spokeswoman Kellyanne Conway.
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge passed through the press gaggle watching combings and goings at the Trump transition HQ in Trump Tower in New York and said she was open to a job in the Trump administration.

From Reuters:
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said on Thursday she was open to working in the incoming Trump administration, saying she wanted to do whatever she could to help roll back regulations that are hurting U.S. businesses.

"My interest is in helping the Trump administration," Rutledge told reporters as she arrived for meetings at Trump Tower in New York. "Whether that's continuing on as the attorney general of Arkansas or (working) in the administration, then my ears are open."

She declined to say who she was scheduled to meet with.
Watch her here. "out of control regulations....more people have jobs....very excited to be here" yadda yadda.

"You always take the call when the White House calls," she said.

Tags: , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of Leslie Rutledge, Donald Trump

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Historic brew made in Hot Springs

Historic brew made in Hot Springs

Madden’s No.1 beer is brewed from the same recipe that was used by gangster Owney Madden during Prohibition.

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation