Leslie Rutledge visits with Trump team

TRUMPED: Leslie Rutledge with Trump spokeswoman Kellyanne Conway.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said on Thursday she was open to working in the incoming Trump administration, saying she wanted to do whatever she could to help roll back regulations that are hurting U.S. businesses.



"My interest is in helping the Trump administration," Rutledge told reporters as she arrived for meetings at Trump Tower in New York. "Whether that's continuing on as the attorney general of Arkansas or (working) in the administration, then my ears are open."



She declined to say who she was scheduled to meet with.

