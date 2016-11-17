LR may cancel employee pay raise next year, require one-day furlough. Judges, meanwhile, have $237,000 at issue.

TIGHT TIMES: At Little Rock City Hall. Employee pay raises may be trimmed.

The city of, which recently forced a $3 million budget adjustment for this year, apparently isn't expected to be robust next year.Sources tell me that city departments have been told that city employees — except those not covered by union contracts such as police and fire— may have to give up a planned 1.5 percent raise in 2017. They also may be asked to take one day of furlough — meaning a loss of a day's pay.wasn't immediately available to take my calls on the reports that he'd sent this word to departments today. The City Board ultimately will have the final say on next year's budget.The city has had to trim its budget this year because sales tax revenues have fallen short of forecasts. The gap was covered by not filling open positions and transfer of reserve money. But city directors raised questions about future years.The cut of pay raises for lower-paid employees comes as the city'sin criminal,in traffic andin the environmental court — are questioning a city decision Tuesday not to pay them for accrued vacation and sick pay as the district courts make a full transition to the state court system on Jan. 1.The judges' salaries are set by the state and paid by the city, more than covered by court revenue. Though they function mostly as municipal courts, they have countywide jurisdiction. A round of pay raises for all state judges last year moved their annual pay to around $145,000. No other state court judges accrue vacation and sick leave. They take time off at their discretion and turn in no time sheets. But the Little Rock judges contend — and cite state statute in support — that says until 2017 they are treated as city employees and thus should get the same vacation and sick leave treatment. Past municipal judges have received payouts for accrued time on retirement. But Carpenter says judges are not entitled to receive more money than set by statute. No accumulated pay may be provided, he contends.The Little Rock City Board had planned to make a cumulative lump sum payment of $237,00 to the three judges, but the item was removed from a list of board budget adjustments approved by the City Board Tuesday.According to documents I obtained, City Manager Moore made the decision Tuesday afternoon not to go forward with the payment afterwrote a memo questioning the legality of the payments. I tried to get in touch with the judges about this and reached only, who confirmed the sequence of events. He said he learned of Moore's decision Wednesday, the day after the board meeting. He talked to the other judges, studied the law and drafted a letter on the legality of the payment, which I had also previously received.I asked Fleming about the planned payment of $237,000. He said he could only speak to his portion. He said the city had told him he was entitled to about $46,000 from accrued unpaid sick and vacation time based on records he'd submitted over his 20 years on the bench. Lightle has been a judge since 2007, Leverett since 2008.One other budget note: Some of the spending from the 2011 city sales tax increase was obligated to specific purposes, such as the, a real estate development downtown that has so far put some $12 million in the pockets of landowners for buildings purchased for the project, mostly from the Stephens financial empire. In theory, payments for all projects except public safety were supposed to be reduced proportionately if tax revenues lagged. A report on forecast income versus expenditures to date hasn't been compiled.Theust got a 15 percent raise, to $120,000, retroactive to Oct. 1.