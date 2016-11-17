Union wins a little relief from order against entering Walmart property

Historic brew made in Hot Springs
Based on the above, we hereby modify the circuit court's order to include the following language after the words "non-shopping activities" and "non-shopping conduct" on page 3 and "non-shopping purposes" on page 5: "such as picketing, patrolling, parading, demonstrations, "flash mobs," handbilling, solicitation, and manager confrontations." This language was included in the preliminary injunction and properly limits the scope of the order to those activities that were proven by Walmart to cause irreparable harm.The decision was unanimous, though Justices Courtney Goodson and Karen Baker would have ruled on different ground on the pre-emption issue. Justice Jo Hart said she wouldn't have written the substitute language on non-shopping conduct, but sent it back to Judge John Scott to craft the language.
Making Change at Walmart (MCAW), the national campaign to change Walmart into a more responsible employer, released the following statement from Campaign Director Randy Parraz in response to today's ruling from the Arkansas Supreme Court:
We are pleased at the Arkansas Supreme Court’s decision to narrow the overbroad order.
Make no mistake, Making Change at Walmart will continue to fight for a better life for the millions of hard-working Walmart employees in every state across this country whose economic struggles have been long forgotten or ignored by Walmart and so many others.
