Friday, November 18, 2016

False positive drug test jails truck driving couple for two months

Posted By on Fri, Nov 18, 2016 at 1:35 PM

click to enlarge BUSTED: Gail Griffin and Wendall Harvey spent two months in custody for possession of what turned out to be baking soda. - KATV
  • KATV
  BUSTED: Gail Griffin and Wendall Harvey spent two months in custody for possession of what turned out to be baking soda.

Heckuva story on KATV about a truck driving couple busted last May at Fort Chaffee thanks to a faulty drug test. They spent two months in jail for what proved, as they said, to be baking soda, not cocaine. It took another month to get their truck back. And that isn't all they suffered.

It's a story about a cheap and unreliable test. But it's also a story about a delay in getting counsel. Difficulties in communicating families and, ultimately, a lasting punishment to a law-abiding couple just trying to make a living.


