Friday: A chilly open line

Here's the open line for Friday, plus news and comment by the daily video.

Most Viewed UALR law dean stepping down in June. Michael Schwartz, dean of UALR's Bowen School of Law, has announced he's stepping down as dean June 30 to go to a full-time teaching position. He's held the position since July 2013.

More Arkies on the Trumpcam The C-SPAN camera rolling in the lobby of Trump Tower caught a couple more Arkies passing through today — U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton and former Gov. Mike Huckabee.

Leslie Rutledge visits with Trump team Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge passed through the press gaggle watching combings and goings at the Trump transition HQ in Trump Tower in New York and said she was open to a job in the Trump administration. You go girl.

Trump names Jeff Sessions to lead 'Justice' Department President-elect Donald Trump today named Sen. Jeff Sessions for attorney general, Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn as assistant to the president for National Security Affairs and U.S. Rep. Mike Pompeo as director of the Central Intelligence Agency.

'Please don't close our school.' A message for the Waltons. Cry the beloved Little Rock School District. Watch and weep at video made by students at Carver Elementary in the East End, almost certainly to be closed by the state of Arkansas as part of cost-cutting. The school succeeds with a diverse populace. That's not good enough.