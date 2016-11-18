Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Friday, November 18, 2016

Lawmakers respect voters, except when they don't: See marijuana

Posted By on Fri, Nov 18, 2016 at 5:02 PM

Republican legislators invoked the will of the voter regularly, but if you watch closely, it's only when they AGREE with the will of the voter.

Republicans, with the possible exception of Sen. Jon Woods, lined up against the medical marijuana proposal (and he stayed quiet until after passage, then claimed credit). Now that it's law, they have all kinds of idea about upsetting the constitutionally mandated rules for providing medical marijuana in the state.

40/29 reports that Sen. Bart Hester wants to raise an additional tax on marijuana. No, not to pay for pre-K. Not to give teachers better health insurance. Not to pay for burgeoning prison costs. Not to pay for highway construction. Not to provide educational adequacy. But to give another tax cut.

Rep. Doug House wants to delay implementation.

They love you voters, except when they disagree with your vote.

It will take a two-thirds vote of the legislature to amend the pot amendment, which applies state and local sales taxes to marijuana sales and directs the money this way: 5% to the Department of Health, 2% to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Administration Division, 2% to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Enforcement Division, 1% to the Medical Marijuana Commission, 10% to the Skills Development Fund, 50% to the Vocational and Technical Training Special Revenue Fund, and 30% to the General Revenue Fund.

The amendment also sets out the timetable for implementation and it will require a two-thirds vote to change that.

Other forces are at work hoping to otherwise damage the amendment, approved by 53 percent of voters.

Tags: , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • PSC Commissioner Lamar Davis resigns

    Arkansas Public Service Commissioner  Lamar B. Davis has resigned effective Nov. 25 to take an unspecified job in the private sector, according to a news release.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Nov 18, 2016

  • Friday: A chilly open line

    Here's the open line for Friday, plus news and comment by the daily video.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Nov 18, 2016

  • False positive drug test jails truck driving couple for two months

    Heckuva story on KATV about a truck driving couple busted last May at Fort Chaffee thanks to a faulty drug test. They spent two months in jail for what proved, as they said, to be baking soda, not cocaine. It took another month to get their truck back. And that isn't all they suffered.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Nov 18, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Historic brew made in Hot Springs

Historic brew made in Hot Springs

Madden’s No.1 beer is brewed from the same recipe that was used by gangster Owney Madden during Prohibition.

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation