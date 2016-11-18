Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Friday, November 18, 2016

Little Rock police have 66 open slots

Posted By on Fri, Nov 18, 2016 at 11:49 AM

Talk of the tight Little Rock budget comes amid a series of meetings about crime concerns.

A community meeting recently included questions about police staffing, room at the jail and other topics.

I learned this much: The police department currently has 66 unfilled positions on a force of more than 500. And, in response to a question I got from a community member, it assigns 17 officers to the Clinton National Airport.

City Manager Bruce Moore says, despite recent budget talk about using unfilled positions to offset a tax revenue decline, Police Chief Kenton Buckner has authority to fill every vacancy.

Moore added: "We are working on changing the way we recruit and test that will take place in 2017. I think it is important to note that we are at a 2% increase in overall crime compared to last year that was a 35-year low. However, I know we must do more."

Tags: , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • 'Please don't close our school.' A message for the Waltons.

    Cry the beloved Little Rock School District. Watch and weep at video made by students at Carver Elementary in the East End, almost certainly to be closed by the state of Arkansas as part of cost-cutting. The school succeeds with a diverse populace. That's not good enough.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Nov 18, 2016

  • Arkansas unemployment rate unchanged in October.

    The unemployment rate in Arkansas held steady at 4 percent in October, but more than 2,000 fewer people were working.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Nov 18, 2016

  • Trump names Jeff Sessions to lead 'Justice' Department

    President-elect Donald Trump today named Sen.  Jeff Sessions for attorney general, Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn as assistant to the president for National Security Affairs and U.S. Rep. Mike Pompeo as director of the Central Intelligence Agency.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Nov 18, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Historic brew made in Hot Springs

Historic brew made in Hot Springs

Madden’s No.1 beer is brewed from the same recipe that was used by gangster Owney Madden during Prohibition.

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation