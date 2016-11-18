Little Rock police have 66 open slots

Talk of the tightcomes amid a series of meetings aboutconcerns.A community meeting recently included questions about police staffing, room at the jail and other topics.I learned this much: The police department currently has 66 unfilled positions on a force of more than 500. And, in response to a question I got from a community member, it assigns 17 officers to the Clinton National Airport.says, despite recent budget talk about using unfilled positions to offset a tax revenue decline,has authority to fill every vacancy.Moore added: "We are working on changing the way we recruit and test that will take place in 2017. I think it is important to note that we are at a 2% increase in overall crime compared to last year that was a 35-year low. However, I know we must do more."