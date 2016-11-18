Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Friday, November 18, 2016

Mike Huckabee: Rumored to be Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel

Posted By on Fri, Nov 18, 2016 at 8:31 AM

click to enlarge FAMILIAR TERRITORY: Mike Huckabee, on Israel visit in 2014, may be heading back as ambassador. - ART SHEVA/IZIK NASSIM
  • Art Sheva/Izik Nassim
  • FAMILIAR TERRITORY: Mike Huckabee, on Israel visit in 2014, may be heading back as ambassador.
If you can't believe Breitbart, who can you trust in the days of the Trump presidency. Nonetheless: It cites a Jerusalem Post report that Donald Trump will name Huckabee to be his ambassador to Israel.

Huckabee has led many for-profit Holy Land tours over the years.

He might meet some coolness from liberals in Israel, given his recent citation of a fake news story that suggested "liberal Jews" were responsible for anti-Trump vandalism at an Illinois campus church following the election. The vandalism was months ago. Nobody ever accused Jews — liberal or otherwise — of doing it. Huckabee's non-apology said only that he was sorry he got the date wrong ad meant nothing by repeating a mention  of "liberal Jews." The context was relevant he said.

This is a relief in many ways. He and Janet can do less harm holding social events in Israel than he could do running a department of government.

Huck's political business might impinge on personal business. He currently is touted as a celebrity leader of a 10-day Israel trip in February. He's much beloved by right-wingers there, as the Washington Post once noted.

In the past, Huckabee has advocated moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem.

Not that it matters, but most ambassadors to Israel over the years have been drawn from the ranks of career foreign service officers. The couple of political appointees that weren't had extensive backgrounds in the Middle East. The current ambassador, Daniel Shapiro, for example, had been senior director for the Middle East at the UN and speaks Hebrew and Arabic.

Tags: , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (8)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments (8)

Showing 1-8 of 8

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-8 of 8

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • 'Please don't close our school.' A message for the Waltons.

    Cry the beloved Little Rock School District. Watch and weep at video made by students at Carver Elementary in the East End, almost certainly to be closed by the state of Arkansas as part of cost-cutting. The school succeeds with a diverse populace. That's not good enough.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Nov 18, 2016

  • Arkansas unemployment rate unchanged in October.

    The unemployment rate in Arkansas held steady at 4 percent in October, but more than 2,000 fewer people were working.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Nov 18, 2016

  • Trump names Jeff Sessions to lead 'Justice' Department

    President-elect Donald Trump today named Sen.  Jeff Sessions for attorney general, Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn as assistant to the president for National Security Affairs and U.S. Rep. Mike Pompeo as director of the Central Intelligence Agency.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Nov 18, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Historic brew made in Hot Springs

Historic brew made in Hot Springs

Madden’s No.1 beer is brewed from the same recipe that was used by gangster Owney Madden during Prohibition.

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation