Mike Huckabee: Rumored to be Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel
FAMILIAR TERRITORY: Mike Huckabee, on Israel visit in 2014, may be heading back as ambassador.
who can you trust in the days of the Trump presidency. Nonetheless: It cites a Jerusalem Post report that Donald Trump will name Huckabee
to be his ambassador to Israel.
Huckabee has led many for-profit Holy Land tours over the years.
He might meet some coolness from liberals in Israel, given his recent citation of a fake news story that suggested
"liberal Jews" were responsible for anti-Trump vandalism at an Illinois campus church following the election. The vandalism was months ago. Nobody ever accused Jews — liberal or otherwise — of doing it. Huckabee's non-apology said only that he was sorry he got the date wrong ad meant nothing by repeating a mention of "liberal Jews." The context was relevant he said.
This is a relief in many ways. He and Janet can do less harm holding social events in Israel than he could do running a department of government.
Huck's political business might impinge on personal business. He currently is touted as a celebrity leader of a 10-day Israel trip in February.
He's much beloved by right-wingers there, as the Washington Post once noted.
In the past, Huckabee has advocated moving the U.S. embassy
to Jerusalem.
