Friday, November 18, 2016

More Arkies on the Trumpcam

Posted By on Fri, Nov 18, 2016 at 12:06 PM

click to enlarge C-SPAN/HOWARD MORTMAN
  • C-SPAN/Howard Mortman

The C-SPAN camera rolling in the lobby of Trump Tower caught a couple more Arkies passing through today — U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton and former Gov. Mike Huckabee.

Huck cracks he was just heading to Starbucks. If only ....


