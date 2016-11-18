'Please don't close our school.' A message for the Waltons.

Cry the beloved Little Rock School District. Watch and weep at a video made by students at Carver Elementary in the East End, almost certainly to be closed by the state of Arkansas as part of cost-cutting. The school succeeds with a diverse populace, but that's not good enough.
Meanwhile, if you had a very tall ladder, you could look from Carver a few blocks to the west to the site of a new Walton Family Foundation-backed campus of the eStem charter school, which will leach hundreds more students from the Little Rock School District. If past practice at eStem continues (and despite the claim that a lottery system guarantees a fair admission practice) the student body will be much whiter and much higher income than the Little Rock School District. In the past, eStem test scores haven't always reflected the edge they enjoy from income demographics and motivated parents.
In theory, the final closure decisions have not been made. In practice, parents are being urged to plan on a different school next year. No matter what Superintendent Michael Poore says, the final call goes to Education Commissioner Johnny Key. That means, the final call goes to, effectively, the Walton network, which installed Key after using him for years to explode charter school and corporation-enriching home school populations in Arkansas. The ultimate takeover of the Little Rock District by private operators seems not a question any more of if, but when. Look for legislature to speed that day in 2017.
Massachusetts voters will decide whether to raise the cap on charter schools in one of the country's best states in educational achievement. Arkansas money is leading the fight for more charters. /more/
#StandUp4LR, the grassroots group organized to regain local control of the Little Rock School District, now run by the state has issued a statement today critical of Superintendent Michael Poore's budget process for next year, particularly insufficient community input. It also recommends a moratorium on new charter school seats in Little Rock because of the damaging impact that has on the School District. /more/
Committee meetings begin today in the Little Rock School District on "facilities utilization." In other words, the district, which has no elected school board after a state takeover for academic deficiencies in a handful of schools, will be looking for schools to close to meet a $37 million budget cut in 2017-18. /more/
Michael Poore, superintendent of the state-controlled Little Rock School District, outlined for the state Board of Education today possible ways to cut another $15 million in district spending next year as the district prepares for loss of state desegregation support. /more/
President-elect Donald Trump today named Sen. Jeff Sessions for attorney general, Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn as assistant to the president for National Security Affairs and U.S. Rep. Mike Pompeo as director of the Central Intelligence Agency.
Matt Campbell, author of the Blue Hog Report and a Little Rock lawyer, says in a new filing in a long-running lawsuit by a Fort Smith police officer against the department that a computer file sent by Fort Smith officer contained software intended to hack into his computer and make his hard drive unsafe.
Federal Judge P.K. Holmes of Fort Smith issued a 32-page ruling yesterday indicating he contemplates punishment of 16 lawyers who moved a class action lawsuit against an insurance company out of his court to a state court in Polk County after a settlement had been worked out.
Matt Campbell, a Little Rock lawyer, said he filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit today against the Little Rock School District for its failure to provide personnel records of Teresa Gordon, a media specialist at Jefferson Elementary.
Coupled with the governor's announcement last week of his intention to seek a $39 million boost in DCFS funding over the next two years, this plan represents a concerted, ambitious effort to improve child welfare outcomes in Arkansas.
Little Rock native Nate Powell is a National Book Award winner. "March: Book Three," the final part of U.S. Rep. John Lewis' civil rights memoir, won the award for young people's literature. Andrew Aydin and Powell were co-authors with Lewis on the trilogy.
Little Rock native Jeff Nichols brought his new acclaimed film "Loving" to the Ron Robinson Theater last night ahead of the movie's wide release on Friday. The ticketed event raised $10,000 for the Tiger Foundation, a nonprofit that benefits Central High School, Nichols' alma mater.
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge passed through the press gaggle watching combings and goings at the Trump transition HQ in Trump Tower in New York and said she was open to a job in the Trump administration. You go girl.
If you can't believe Breitbart, who can you trust in the days of the Trump presidency. Nonetheless: It cites a Jerusalem Post report that Donald Trump will name Huckabee to be his ambassador to Israel.
The West Memphis police chief calls out the Department of Human Services for a botched response to report of an abandoned baby. The state provides a detailed response, citing a confluence of circumstances.
