Arkansas Blog

Friday, November 18, 2016

PSC Commissioner Lamar Davis resigns

Posted By on Fri, Nov 18, 2016 at 4:08 PM

LAMAR DAVIS
  • LAMAR DAVIS
Arkansas Public Service Commissioner Lamar B. Davis has resigned effective Nov. 25 to take an unspecified job in the private sector, according to a news release.

A former staff member to Gov. Mike Beebe, Davis was appointed to the PSC by Beebe to complete Colette Honorable's term. Gov. Asa Hutchinson will name a replacement to join Chairman Ted Thomas, a Republican appointed by Hutchinson, and Elana Wills, another former Beebe staff member.

Davis' term was going to expire in January and, as a state employee, he might have accrued leave time. Davis is paid about $122,000.

The release quoted Davis:

“I have had the distinct privilege of serving the people of Arkansas as an Assistant Attorney General, a member of the Governor’s Staff, and as a Commissioner with the Arkansas Public Service Commission. These roles have afforded me the opportunity to work with countless public servants to serve the people of Arkansas which has been very rewarding. I now have been offered a position in the private sector that will afford me the opportunity to champion policies to help advance the goals of our beloved state and region.”

Tags:

Comments

Top Commenters

