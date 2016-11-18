Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Friday, November 18, 2016

PSC Commissioner Lamar Davis resigns

Posted By on Fri, Nov 18, 2016 at 4:08 PM

LAMAR DAVIS
  • LAMAR DAVIS
Arkansas Public Service Commissioner Lamar B. Davis has resigned effective Nov. 25 to take an unspecified job in the private sector, according to a news release.

A former staff member to Gov. Mike Beebe, Davis was appointed to the PSC by Beebe to complete Colette Honorable's term. Gov. Asa Hutchinson will name a replacement to join Chairman Ted Thomas, a Republican appointed by Hutchinson, and Elana Wills, another former Beebe staff member.

Davis' term was going to expire in January and, as a state employee, he might have accrued leave time. Davis is paid about $122,000.

The release quoted Davis:

“I have had the distinct privilege of serving the people of Arkansas as an Assistant Attorney General, a member of the Governor’s Staff, and as a Commissioner with the Arkansas Public Service Commission. These roles have afforded me the opportunity to work with countless public servants to serve the people of Arkansas which has been very rewarding. I now have been offered a position in the private sector that will afford me the opportunity to champion policies to help advance the goals of our beloved state and region.”

Tags: , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of Public Service Commission, Lamar Davis

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • Tom Cotton: More poor reviews for crack about gay legislation

    Sen. Tom Cotton's attempt to turn a question about anti-gay legislation in Arkansas into another comment on the evil Iran — they hang gays in Iran, he said, urging critics of the law to get some "perspective" — continues to draw fire.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 3, 2015

  • Medical marijuana backers: Health Department opposition 'disingenuous' and 'cruel'

    Arkansans for Compassionate Care, the group behind the first medical marijuana initiative to qualify for the ballot, has responded sharply to yesterday's statement by the Arkansas Health Department that it opposes legal medical use of marijuana.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jul 13, 2016

  • Blue Hog says Fort Smith police tried to hack into his computer

    Matt Campbell, author of the Blue Hog Report and a Little Rock lawyer, says in a new filing in a long-running lawsuit by a Fort Smith police officer against the department that a computer file sent by Fort Smith officer contained software intended to hack into his computer and make his hard drive unsafe.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 14, 2015

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

7 things you didn't know you could check out from the library

7 things you didn't know you could check out from the library

The secret is out—CALS offers several interesting items you might not stumble across in the catalog

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

  • Re: How about an open line?

    • "It's not the apocalypse." sounds way too calm even for No- Drama Obama. Some things…

    • Posted by Momcat
    • on November 19, 2016

  • Re: Friday: A chilly open line

    • Steven E., it was a minor problem under Eisenhower, after that escalation and aggressive rhetoric…

    • Posted by Maxifer
    • on November 19, 2016

  • Re: How about an open line?

    • It has been reported that Obama's first comment to those watching the election returns with…

    • Posted by Sound Policy
    • on November 19, 2016

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation