PSC Commissioner Lamar Davis resigns

7 things you didn't know you could check out from the library
The secret is out—CALS offers several interesting items you might not stumble across in the catalog
“I have had the distinct privilege of serving the people of Arkansas as an Assistant Attorney General, a member of the Governor’s Staff, and as a Commissioner with the Arkansas Public Service Commission. These roles have afforded me the opportunity to work with countless public servants to serve the people of Arkansas which has been very rewarding. I now have been offered a position in the private sector that will afford me the opportunity to champion policies to help advance the goals of our beloved state and region.”
Showing 1-1 of 1
"It's not the apocalypse." sounds way too calm even for No- Drama Obama. Some things…
Steven E., it was a minor problem under Eisenhower, after that escalation and aggressive rhetoric…
It has been reported that Obama's first comment to those watching the election returns with…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings