Friday, November 18, 2016

Week in Review Podcast The Arkies in Trumpland Edition

Posted By on Fri, Nov 18, 2016 at 4:17 PM


Arkies in the orbit of Trumpland, more liquid hog waste to worry about in the Buffalo River watershed, some of the bills proposed for the coming legislative session and more — all covered on this week's podcast.

  • American Princes to reunite at Lost Forty

    For the first time since 2014, beloved Little Rock band American Princes will reunite for a concert. This time they're playing Lost Forty 2nd anniversary party on Thursday, Dec. 22.
    • by Lindsey Millar
    • Nov 17, 2016

  • Little Rock native Nate Powell wins National Book Award

    Little Rock native Nate Powell is a National Book Award winner. "March: Book Three," the final part of U.S. Rep. John Lewis' civil rights memoir, won the award for young people's literature. Andrew Aydin and Powell were co-authors with Lewis on the trilogy.
    • by Lindsey Millar
    • Nov 17, 2016

  • Elizabeth Cook comes to Stickyz

    Also, 'Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk' at Riverdale, Periculum at Rock City Werks, Alex de Grassi at The Joint and more.
    • by Stephanie Smittle, Ashley Gill, Lindsey Millar, David Koon and Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Nov 17, 2016
© 2016 Arkansas Times
