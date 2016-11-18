Find out more →

Friday, November 18, 2016

Trump names Jeff Sessions to lead 'Justice' Department

Posted By on Fri, Nov 18, 2016 at 9:44 AM

President-elect Donald Trump today named Sen.  Jeff Sessions for attorney general, Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn as assistant to the president for National Security Affairs and U.S. Rep. Mike Pompeo as director of the Central Intelligence Agency.

Much could be said. But the inaptly named Justice Department comes first.

A reminder from Talking Points Memo of Sessions' past, when he was blocked for a federal judgeship by Senate Democrats.

Senate Democrats tracked down a career Justice Department employee named J. Gerald Hebert, who testified, albeit reluctantly, that in a conversation between the two men Sessions had labeled the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU ) "un-American" and "Communist-inspired." Hebert said Sessions had claimed these groups "forced civil rights down the throats of people." In his confirmation hearings, Sessions sealed his own fate by saying such groups could be construed as "un-American" when "they involve themselves in promoting un-American positions" in foreign policy. Hebert testified that the young lawyer tended to "pop off" on such topics regularly, noting that Sessions had called a white civil rights lawyer a "disgrace to his race" for litigating voting rights cases. Sessions acknowledged making many of the statements attributed to him but claimed that most of the time he had been joking, saying he was sometimes "loose with [his] tongue." He further admitted to calling the Voting Rights Act of 1965 a "piece of intrusive legislation," a phrase he stood behind even in his confirmation hearings....

Another damaging witness—a black former assistant U.S. Attorney in Alabama named Thomas Figures—testified that, during a 1981 murder investigation involving the Ku Klux Klan, Sessions was heard by several colleagues commenting that he "used to think they [the Klan] were OK" until he found out some of them were "pot smokers." Sessions claimed the comment was clearly said in jest. Figures didn't see it that way. Sessions, he said, had called him "boy" and, after overhearing him chastise a secretary, warned him to "be careful what you say to white folks." Figures echoed Hebert's claims, saying he too had heard Sessions call various civil rights organizations, including the National Council of Churches and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, "un-American." Sessions denied the accusations but again admitted to frequently joking in an off-color sort of way. In his defense, he said he was not a racist, pointing out that his children went to integrated schools and that he had shared a hotel room with a black attorney several times.
Oh well. Republicans have pretty well gutted the Voting Rights Act already. White Lives Matter.

Mike Flynn? A very angry man.

Mike Pompeo? A trifecta. Teabagger, Kochhead, Islamophobe. (And lots more.)


