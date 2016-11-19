How about an open line?

Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed Huckabee: Offered Trump administration spot, not 'right fit' Mike Huckabee indicates Donald Trump offered him a cabinet or advisory role in the administration Friday, but it wasn't a good fit.

Mike Pence gets a personal message at 'Hamilton' Mike Pence, the vice president-elect, attended the Broadway hit "Hamilton" Friday night and, besides being greeted by a mixture of boos and cheers when he arrived, got a special message from a cast member at the close of the show.