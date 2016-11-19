How about an open line?

Mike Pence, the vice president-elect, attended the Broadway hit "Hamilton" Friday night and, besides being greeted by a mixture of boos and cheers when he arrived, got a special message from a cast member at the close of the show.
Republican legislators invoked the will of the voter regularly, but if you watch closely, it's only when they AGREE with the will of the voter. See efforts underway already by Republican lawmakers to tamper with the just-approved medical marijuana amendment.
Several former workers from Growing Gods' Kingdom have told the Times that two of the Harris girls were signed in to the preschool on a daily basis but were not in attendance. This raises the question of whether the preschool improperly claimed public funds for the girls.
Coupled with the governor's announcement last week of his intention to seek a $39 million boost in DCFS funding over the next two years, this plan represents a concerted, ambitious effort to improve child welfare outcomes in Arkansas.
Little Rock native Nate Powell is a National Book Award winner. "March: Book Three," the final part of U.S. Rep. John Lewis' civil rights memoir, won the award for young people's literature. Andrew Aydin and Powell were co-authors with Lewis on the trilogy.
Little Rock native Jeff Nichols brought his new acclaimed film "Loving" to the Ron Robinson Theater last night ahead of the movie's wide release on Friday. The ticketed event raised $10,000 for the Tiger Foundation, a nonprofit that benefits Central High School, Nichols' alma mater.
Mike Pence, the vice president-elect, attended the Broadway hit "Hamilton" Friday night and, besides being greeted by a mixture of boos and cheers when he arrived, got a special message from a cast member at the close of the show.