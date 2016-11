Huckabee: Offered Trump administration spot, not 'right fit'

click to enlarge AT TRUMP TOWER: Not a 'good fit,' says Huckabee.

"We talked about an opportunity," Huckabee said. "But you know, I'm not sure it was the right fit."



Asked to elaborate on the nature of the position, Huckabee claimed to be in contention for both a cabinet and advisory role, but refused to go into details out of respect for others potentially under consideration.



"Primarily cabinet but as to which agency, the reason that I wouldn't discuss it is because somebody's going to get that slot and I don't want them to think that they are No. 2."



And against this backdrop of general mayhem, even the reports of the impending appointment of Governor Mike Huckabee – which has since been denied, much to the regret of journalists and Messianics – is greeted with barely a shrug. After all, what is more natural than to send to current Israel an American envoy who opposes territorial concessions, negates the very existence of a Palestinian nation and believes in an Armageddon that will herald the Second Coming?



Huckabee had been mentioned earlier as a potential appointee but he dismissed those reports in a Twitter post yesterday evening. Later, he appeared on Fox News. Reports Politico on Huckabee's remarks on the O'Reilly Factor:

I've always thought a government job presented a problem for Huckabee, who's made a handsome living as a public speaker and Fox commentator. He'd be limited in outside income as a government employee. His $3 million Florida home, property in Little Rock and other expenses require a big cash flow.

Meanwhile, a final commentary in Haaretz, Israel's oldest daily newspaper, mostly expressing alarm about other Trump appointees, but also mentioning the Huckabee/Israel rumor.