Mike Pence gets a personal message at 'Hamilton'

A MESSAGE FOR PENCE

As the play ended, the actor who played Aaron Burr, Brandon Victor Dixon, acknowledged that Mr. Pence was in the audience, thanked him for attending and added, “We hope you will hear us out.”



“We, sir — we — are the diverse America who are alarmed and anxious that your new administration will not protect us, our planet, our children, our parents, or defend us and uphold our inalienable rights,” he said. “We truly hope that this show has inspired you to uphold our American values and to work on behalf all of us.”

the vice president-elect, attended the Broadway hitFriday night and, besides being greeted by a mixture of boos and cheers when he arrived, got a special message from a cast member at the close of the show The remarks ended with the traditional call for audience contributions to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Pence's record includes effort to shift money for HIVAIDS treatment to gay conversion therapy, quackery that does more harm to gay people than help.