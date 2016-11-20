Arkansan a winner in 2017 Rhodes Scholarship competition

7 things you didn't know you could check out from the library
The secret is out—CALS offers several interesting items you might not stumble across in the catalog
Lauren C. Jackson, Little Rock, is a senior at the University of Virginia, where she is majoring in political and social thought. Lauren is interested in the intersection of media and humanitarian policy, and has worked for CNN, the International Rescue Committee, National Geographic, and the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. She received a full merit scholarship the University of Virginia and a $20,000 Jefferson Public Citizens research grant to study post-genocidal PTSD in Rwanda. Lauren’s extracurricular interests include cycling, hiking, graphic design, and photography. At Oxford, she will pursue an M.Sc. in Global Governance and Diplomacy and an M.Sc. in Refugee and Forced Migration Studies.
As a high school sophomore, Lauren Jackson of Little Rock, Ark., saw that her older schoolmates needed senior portraits taken and set up her own business. It grew quickly and she began selling prints to a local gallery, earning thousands of dollars over the years – which she spent to support her volunteer work in Belize and Fiji. Beyond her business savvy and public service, she’s got a keen eye, too: her photos have won national awards.
