COMPANUY COMING: This photo was taken during floating of the first Broadway Bridge arch toward its resting place. The arch at right is to join it this week.

On Monday, November 21, one of the remaining two footings that supported the steel navigation arch will be detonated. At approximately 4:00 p.m., the demolition contractor will detonate explosives drilled into the northernmost concrete footing. This footing has been reduced in height to approximately one-foot above river stage, drilled to a depth of 25 feet, and packed with explosives designed to break apart the structure for easy removal of debris from the navigation channel.



The process will begin after 8:00 a.m. and take several hours to complete. The river will be closed to traffic to reduce the potential for disturbing the process. The work is weather-dependent and if high-winds associated with an approaching weather system later in the day occur, the work will be rescheduled.



A couple of big events scheduled in the coming week for the project to replace theover the Arkansas River downtown.Theannounces:* MONDAY: At 4 p.m., more demolitionIt's an underwater blast, so there won't be a lot to see, but any spectators are courage to view from the Little Rock bank of the vier.* TUESDAY: The second arch will be floated into place.By Thanksgiving, Massman Construction will be 55 days into the 180-day period for bridge closure on the $98.4 million project. It must reopen by March 29, or financial penalties will be imposed. The company also wins bonuses for each day of early completion.