Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Monday, November 21, 2016

Another Wes Clark to battle — over pipeline

Posted By on Mon, Nov 21, 2016 at 3:19 PM

click to enlarge WES CLARK JR: Organizing pipeline protest
  • WES CLARK JR: Organizing pipeline protest
A familiar name has popped up in the ongoing protest to the Dakota Access Pipeline — Wes Clark JUNIOR.

The son of the retired general and Little Rock native, is also an Army veteran. A screenwriter and political commentator based in California, Clark is organizing a three-day demonstration by military veterans at the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation, epicenter of the struggle.

From Business Insider

According to an “operations order” for the planned engagement, posted to social media in mid-November, “First Americans have served in the Unites States Military, defending the soil of our homelands, at a greater percentage than any other group of Americans. There is no other people more deserving of veteran support.”
He's started a GoFundMe page to defray expenses for veterans who join in the event.

Tear gas, freezing streams of water and rubber bullets were used to disperse protestors Sunday.

Tags: , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

  • Cannabis is coming!

    With strict deadlines in place, regulators hustle to ready for medical marijuana.

  • Worth it

    My most recent one-to-one conversation with Hillary Clinton took place in October 1991, and I've been laughing at myself ever since.

  • Historic brew made in Hot Springs

    Madden’s No.1 beer is brewed from the same recipe that was used by gangster Owney Madden during Prohibition.

  • Bill Clinton was right

    At the Arkansas Democratic Party's annual Jefferson-Jackson fundraiser in July, Bill Clinton gave the worst speech I've ever heard him give.

  • Police circulate photo of suspect car in fatal shooting

    Little Rock police have circulated these photos of a car that they think may have been involved in a fatal shooting Tuesday at the Hines Detail Shop at 815 East Capitol Avenue.

Visit Arkansas

The Sultana vs. the Titanic

The Sultana vs. the Titanic

Of course you've heard of the Titanic...but are you familiar with the Sultana? The sinking of the ship in April 1865 is still America's worst maritime disaster.

Most Viewed

  • Little Rock police, pot and poverty

    A surge in misdemeanor marijuana arrests by Little Rock police, concentrated in poorer areas of town, seems a relevant topic in Police Chief Kenton Buckner's remarks on the roots of crime in the city.

  • Post-election school concerns. Meanwhile, in Mena .....

    Education Week reports on a number of national groups joining in an expression of concern about violence, harassment and intimidation in schools since the presidential election.

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation