Monday, November 21, 2016

Another Wes Clark to battle — over pipeline

Posted By on Mon, Nov 21, 2016 at 3:19 PM

click to enlarge WES CLARK JR: Organizing pipeline protest
  • WES CLARK JR: Organizing pipeline protest
A familiar name has popped up in the ongoing protest to the Dakota Access Pipeline — Wes Clark JUNIOR.

The son of the retired general and Little Rock native, is also an Army veteran. A screenwriter and political commentator based in California, Clark is organizing a three-day demonstration by military veterans at the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation, epicenter of the struggle.

From Business Insider

According to an “operations order” for the planned engagement, posted to social media in mid-November, “First Americans have served in the Unites States Military, defending the soil of our homelands, at a greater percentage than any other group of Americans. There is no other people more deserving of veteran support.”
He's started a GoFundMe page to defray expenses for veterans who join in the event.

Tear gas, freezing streams of water and rubber bullets were used to disperse protestors Sunday.

