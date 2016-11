Another Wes Clark to battle — over pipeline

click to enlarge WES CLARK JR: Organizing pipeline protest

According to an “operations order” for the planned engagement, posted to social media in mid-November, “First Americans have served in the Unites States Military, defending the soil of our homelands, at a greater percentage than any other group of Americans. There is no other people more deserving of veteran support.”

A familiar name has popped up in the ongoing protest to the Dakota Access Pipeline —The son of the retired general and Little Rock native, is also an Army veteran. A screenwriter and political commentator based in California, Clark is organizing a three-day demonstration by military veterans at the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation, epicenter of the struggle. He's started a GoFundMe page to defray expenses for veterans who join in the event. Tear gas, freezing streams of water and rubber bullets were used to disperse protestors Sunday.