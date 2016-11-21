Find out more →

Arkansas Blog

Monday, November 21, 2016

Arkansas Business: Simmons Bank looking at Acxiom building

Posted By on Mon, Nov 21, 2016 at 4:29 PM

click to enlarge ACXIOM:Building for sale, Simmons mentioned as potential buyer. - ENCYCLOPEDIA OF ARKANSAS
  • Encyclopedia of Arkansas
  • ACXIOM:Building for sale, Simmons mentioned as potential buyer.
Arkansas Business reports today that Simmons First National Bank of Pine Bluff is believed to be looking at the Acxiom building downtown. It's for sale, but nobody's commenting.

Acxiom is only occupying a small portion of the building it built in 2003, with executive offices in other states. It would likely remain as a leasing tenant after a sale, I've been led to understand.


Speaking of Acxiom, Simmons First National Bank

