Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Monday, November 21, 2016

Former Mountain View deputy gets year in prison for inmate beating

Posted By on Mon, Nov 21, 2016 at 5:21 PM

The Justice Department announced today that Randel Branscum, 56, former chief sheriff's deputy and jail administrator in Stone County, had been sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison for arranging an assault on an inmate by other prisoners March 2 in the Mountain View jail.

A news release said Branscum admitted that:

... while acting under his authority as jail administrator, he approached a group of inmates, who were detained together in cell 33 and told them to “handle” the victim. Branscum then moved the victim, who had been housed in a neighboring cell, into cell 33. When the victim realized he was about to be assaulted and attempted to leave the cell, Branscum forced the victim inside and then allowed the victim to be beaten as instructed. During the assault, the victim was repeatedly punched and his head was knocked into a windowsill, causing a head wound and other injuries.

“This corrections officer abused his power to order a violent assault against a prisoner,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Vanita Gupta, head of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “We expect and entrust corrections officers with the responsibility to care for and protect inmates in their custody. When corrections officers fail to uphold that oath, their actions corrode our justice system’s fundamental values and create an environment that is more dangerous for inmates as well as officers.”
One of the inmates who carried out the beating, Matthew McConniel, received probation today. Another inmate who took part in the beating, James Beckham, also was sentenced earlier to probation.

Tags: , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • Arkansas Business: Simmons Bank looking at Acxiom building

    Arkansas Business reports today that Simmons First National Bank of Pine Bluff is believed to be looking at the Acxiom building downtown. It's for sale, but nobody's commenting.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Nov 21, 2016

  • Governor mulling lots of things

    Gov. Asa Hutchinson met the press today but wasn't ready with firm answers on several pressing issues, from Arkansans mentioned as Trump administration appointees, to future tax and budget proposals.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Nov 21, 2016

  • Open line and the view from Mena

    Here's a Monday open line plus some midday  news and comment from my visit today to Mena.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Nov 21, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • More defense for the Duggars from Arkansas legislators Hester and Woods

    A couple of Arkansas Republican legislators rise to the defense of the Duggars. It's a family matter, they say. We beg to differ.
    • by Max Brantley
    • May 22, 2015

  • John Goodson and others add lawyers for hearing on forum shopping

    Lawyers facing federal court sanctions for forum shopping a class action insurance case have brought in new legal guns from out of state to fight potential sanctions.
    • by Max Brantley
    • May 26, 2016

  • Mike Huckabee, meet James Madison

    Not that it will do much good, but Times columnist Ernest Dumas this week provides some useful Founding Father history, plus a little bit of Bible, for how wrong-headed Mike Huckabee, Asa Hutchinson, the Republican legislature and others are in using government to enforce their religious views.
    • by Max Brantley
    • May 26, 2015

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

The Sultana vs. the Titanic

The Sultana vs. the Titanic

Of course you've heard of the Titanic...but are you familiar with the Sultana? The sinking of the ship in April 1865 is still America's worst maritime disaster.

Most Viewed

  • Governor mulling lots of things

    Gov. Asa Hutchinson met the press today but wasn't ready with firm answers on several pressing issues, from Arkansans mentioned as Trump administration appointees, to future tax and budget proposals.

  • Open line and the view from Mena

    Here's a Monday open line plus some midday  news and comment from my visit today to Mena.

  • Tim Leathers, deputy director of state finance, heading to private sector

    Tim Leathers, the No. 2 man at the state Department of Finance and Administration, is leaving state employment for the private consulting world.

  • Kim O'Guinn is new PSC commissioner

    Kimberly Lindsey O'Guinn, a 16-year employee of the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality, has been appointed by Governor Hutchinson to a six-year term on the Public Service Commission.

  • Little Rock police, pot and poverty

    A surge in misdemeanor marijuana arrests by Little Rock police, concentrated in poorer areas of town, seems a relevant topic in Police Chief Kenton Buckner's remarks on the roots of crime in the city.

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation