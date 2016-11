Kim O'Guinn is new PSC commissioner

click to enlarge Jacob Kauffman, for KAUR

O'Guinn, new PSC commissioner, and Hutchinson.

, a 16-year employee of the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality, has been appointed by Governor Hutchinson to a six-year term on the Public Service Commission. O'Guinn, an environmental engineer and most recently communications director, replaces outgoing Commissioner Lamar Davis. A Little Rock native, O'Guinn, who goes by Kim, earned a bachelor of science degree in environmental engineering from the University of Oklahoma, where she was a National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) fellow in the space grant consortium/EPSCoR program for three years.The governor said in a news release that O'Guinn's "background and regulatory experience make her a great addition to an already stellar group of commissioners." The Public Service Commission regulates intrastate utility rates and services. O'Guinn is not a lawyer, but fellow c0mmissioners Ted Thompson and Elana Wills are. The law requires only that one commissioner be a lawyer. Non-lawyers serve periodically, mostly recently Daryl Bassett. Others in recent decades have included Jim von Gremp, Pat Qaalls and Robert Johnston.The appointment requires state Senate confirmation.