Monday, November 21, 2016

Kim O'Guinn is new PSC commissioner

Posted By on Mon, Nov 21, 2016 at 3:00 PM

click to enlarge O'Guinn, new PSC commissioner, and Hutchinson. - JACOB KAUFFMAN, FOR KAUR
  • Jacob Kauffman, for KAUR
  • O'Guinn, new PSC commissioner, and Hutchinson.

Kimberly Lindsey O'Guinn, a 16-year employee of the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality, has been appointed by Governor Hutchinson to a six-year term on the Public Service Commission.

O'Guinn, an environmental engineer and most recently communications director, replaces outgoing Commissioner Lamar Davis. A Little Rock native, O'Guinn, who goes by Kim, earned a bachelor of science degree in environmental engineering from the University of Oklahoma, where she was a National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) fellow in the space grant consortium/EPSCoR program for three years.

The governor said in a news release that O'Guinn's "background and regulatory experience make her a great addition to an already stellar group of commissioners." The Public Service Commission regulates intrastate utility rates and services. O'Guinn is not a lawyer, but fellow c0mmissioners Ted Thompson and Elana Wills are. The law requires only that one commissioner be a lawyer. Non-lawyers serve periodically, mostly recently Daryl Bassett. Others in recent decades have included Jim von Gremp, Pat Qaalls and Robert Johnston.

The appointment requires state Senate confirmation.

