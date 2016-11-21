Find out more →

Monday, November 21, 2016

Open line and the view from Mena

Posted By on Mon, Nov 21, 2016 at 3:26 PM


Here's a Monday open line plus some midday  news and comment from my visit today to Mena.

They had a break room with wifi in the fine old WPA-era courthouse, so I gave it a shot on Facebook.

News from Mena. They need some highway improvements badly because of dangerous truck traffic through town. And I was surprised to learn from local historian Harold Coogan that U.S. 71, a memorable nightmare drive with my dad 50 years ago, still numbers at least five of what you could functionally call one-lane bridges.  Coogan has a bumper sticker that says, "Pray for Me. I drive U.S. 71."
Comments (2)
Readers also liked…

