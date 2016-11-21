Post-election school concerns. Meanwhile, in Mena .....

The Sultana vs. the Titanic
Of course you've heard of the Titanic...but are you familiar with the Sultana? The sinking of the ship in April 1865 is still America's worst maritime disaster.
The organizations issuing the call to action are: the AASA, the School Superintendents Association; the American School Counselor Association; the Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network; the National Association of Elementary School Principals; the National Association of Secondary School Principals; National PTA; the National School Boards Association; the National Association of School Psychologists; and the National Association of Independent Schools.We've had similar reports in Arkansas, of course.
"We come together as national education organizations in the wake of the troubling rash of reports of bias incidents and violence occurring in schools across the nation in recent days," the groups said in a statement. "As learning communities, schools and school systems are responsible for providing all students with a physically and emotionally safe learning environment. This principle is the foundation of academic achievement, healthy individual development, and civic engagement. Violence, intimidation, and purposefully harmful expressions of bias undercut the core mission of schools and have no place in our school communities."
Showing 1-1 of 1
Pssst! Those who don't reside in Hollywood, or at least Malibu or L.A. - or…
Bill and Hillary are toast. crooked white trash with illegal millions!
GUY WAS STUPID! wife will drop him like a bad habit!
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings