Tim Leathers, deputy director of state finance, heading to private sector

Long-time Ark. Department of Finance and Administration Deputy Director and Commissioner of Revenues Tim Leathers will join inVeritas as vice president of consulting, effective Jan. 1, 2017.
Leathers will be based in inVeritas’ Little Rock headquarters and provide strategic guidance and support to clients based on his decades of experience in finance, government and law.
“Tim has served as a loyal and trusted advisor to seven governors in his nearly 40-year career with the State of Arkansas,” said inVeritas CEO Ruth Whitney. “His extensive experience, contacts, and ability to work with individuals on both sides of the aisle will broaden the firm’s practice and reinforce our track record of success.”
Leathers began his career with DFA in 1977 as a legal assistant and later a revenue tax attorney. He was appointed chief counsel in 1982 – a position he served in for seven years before being hired as commissioner of revenues.
He has served as the department’s deputy director and commissioner of revenues since 1994 where he manages 2,500 employees and is responsible for oversight of the Office of Budget, Personnel Management, Accounting, and Purchasing and Revenue Division.
Under Leather’s tenure, the state implemented the Arkansas Tax Procedure Act, which provided a standard process for the administration of all state taxes and fair method for taxpayers to comply with tax laws. He is also responsible for the current organizational structure of DFA – combining administrative functions and management structure resulted in financial savings and efficiencies that have enhanced the agency’s performance.
“It has been my great privilege to serve DFA and the State of Arkansas for 39 years,” said Leathers. “I am excited to join the inVeritas team and will work to deliver a unique and valuable perspective for their clients in both the public and private sector.”
Leathers earned both his bachelor’s degree and Juris Doctor from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and served as a captain in the U.S. Army Reserve JAG Corps.
He has served as an instructor of commercial law at UALR and an adjunct professor of state and local taxation at UALR Bowen School of Law.
