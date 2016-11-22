Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Tuesday, November 22, 2016

Fake news devastates a pizza joint. This could happen to you

Posted By on Tue, Nov 22, 2016 at 7:44 AM

click to enlarge IT'S JUST A RESTAURANT: But a libelous Internet campaign has made Comet Ping Pong, a Washington pizza place, out to be something more nefarious. And the owner is playing heck trying to stop it.
  • IT'S JUST A RESTAURANT: But a libelous Internet campaign has made Comet Ping Pong, a Washington pizza place, out to be something more nefarious. And the owner is playing heck trying to stop it.
Fake news helped propel Donald Trump's candidacy and it's surprising how few outside media seem aware or even particularly concerned with the immediacy, reach and lasting damage done by Internet propagation of fiction.

If a Trump presidency doesn't raise alarm — and polls today show a majority sanguine, even upbeat, about the outlook under Trump — perhaps it might be useful to read about a specific example of what Internet bullies can do with fake stories.

Read this chilling story from the New York Times about a Washington, D.C., pizza restaurant, Comet Ping Pong, depicted as a center of child trafficking by Hillary Clinton and John Podesta. I'm not kidding. Who could believe such nonsense, you might think. But the assault on the restaurant has become huge and unending. The owner has been ineffective in tamping down the libelous smear's repetition through various social media sites. Through Reddit, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and all the rest, the attack continues.

Scary moral: Malevolent forces could do this to anyone. And you'd be just about as helpless in stamping out whatever message was contrived as it circled and recycled the globe. (The best guess is that the pizza place got targeted for a fictional slam because the owner once had a relationship with a key anti-Trump media figure, David Brock.)

Tags: , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (3)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments (3)

Showing 1-3 of 3

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-3 of 3

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • Obama administration calls for end to corporal punishment in schools

    Education Secretary John King has written governors and and state school leaders calling for an end to corporal punishment in the states, including Arkansas, that still allow it. It's unlikely to change practices here.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Nov 22, 2016

  • Death reported in Nov. 2 mass shooting

    Little Rock police say Fred Duhart, 38, died Sunday of wounds suffered in a shooting Nov. 2 at 2111 Bragg Street. The death will be investigated as a homicide. No suspect is in custody.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Nov 22, 2016

  • Bridge blast falls short; Broadway arch movement delayed

    The highway department said an effort to demolish the remaining footing from the old Broadway Bridge didn't finish the job Monday so the planned movement of a second arch for the replacement span that had been scheduled today will be delayed.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Nov 22, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Blue Hog says Fort Smith police tried to hack into his computer

    Matt Campbell, author of the Blue Hog Report and a Little Rock lawyer, says in a new filing in a long-running lawsuit by a Fort Smith police officer against the department that a computer file sent by Fort Smith officer contained software intended to hack into his computer and make his hard drive unsafe.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 14, 2015

  • Deputy killed, police chief wounded in Sebastian County. Suspect in custody

    40/29 TV reports that two law officers were shot about 7 a.m. today near Hackett in Sebastian County and at mid-afternoon came word that one of them had died. Later in the day a suspect was taken into custody in the shooting.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Aug 10, 2016

  • Little Rock School District sued over refusal to release employee's records

    Matt Campbell, a Little Rock lawyer, said he filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit today against the Little Rock School District for its failure to provide personnel records of Teresa Gordon, a media specialist at Jefferson Elementary.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 14, 2015

Most Shared

  • Police circulate photo of suspect car in fatal shooting

    Little Rock police have circulated these photos of a car that they think may have been involved in a fatal shooting Tuesday at the Hines Detail Shop at 815 East Capitol Avenue.

  • Little Rock native Nate Powell wins National Book Award

    Little Rock native Nate Powell is a National Book Award winner. "March: Book Three," the final part of U.S. Rep. John Lewis' civil rights memoir, won the award for young people's literature. Andrew Aydin and Powell were co-authors with Lewis on the trilogy.

  • PSC Commissioner Lamar Davis resigns

    Arkansas Public Service Commissioner  Lamar B. Davis has resigned effective Nov. 25 to take an unspecified job in the private sector, according to a news release.

  • Former Mountain View deputy gets year in prison for inmate beating

    The Justice Department announced today that Randel Branscum, 56, former chief sheriff's deputy and jail administrator in Stone County, had been sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison for arranging an assault on an inmate by other prisoners March 2 in the Mountain View jail.

Visit Arkansas

Three of the best museum gift shops

Three of the best museum gift shops

These three museums in Northwest Arkansas have gift shops that are so nice in their offerings they could stand alone. But, it would be a shame to miss the museum part, so make time to do it all and then take home a piece of the experience.

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation