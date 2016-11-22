Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, November 22, 2016

Federal court strikes down state anti-panhandling law

Posted By on Tue, Nov 22, 2016 at 6:24 PM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-11-22_at_6.06.07_pm.png

KARK reports that Federal Judge Billy Roy Wilson has blocked enforcement of a state law that makes it a misdemeanor offense to beg.

The ACLU sued in behalf of two homeless people who panhandle and have been cited by police before. The ruling doesn't apply to a variety of municipal ordinances around the state that make various attempts to prevent panhandling, such as one in Hot Springs that restricts solicitation in the public right of way.

The ACLU argued that the statute violated First Amendment rights. Michael Rodgers and Glynn Eilbeck sued the director of the State Police over the law.

The judge said the law against begging is on its facea violation of constitutionally protected speech. The law simply makes it a crime  of loitering to remain in a public place or the premises of another "for the purpose of begging."

The judge elaborated:

A statute that regulates speech based on its content, must be narrowly tailored to promote a compelling government interest. Banning begging in all places, at all times, by all people, in all ways does not come close to chinning this bar. Arkansas’s anti-begging law infringes on the freedom of speech guaranteed under the First Amendment to the Federal Constitution.
He permanently enjoined enforcement of the statute.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • Federal judge in Texas blocks Labor Department expansion of overtime pay

    Federal Judge Amos Mazzant, a judge for the eastern district of Texas, has issued a preliminary injunction against a new Department of Labor rule on the income at which employees are entitled to overtime pay. Arkansas had joined 19 other states, generally led by Republicans, to fight higher pay for workers.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Nov 22, 2016

  • The open line and some news and comment

    Here's an open line, plus the daily video with news and comment.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Nov 22, 2016

  • Rutledge continues fight against EPA rule for cleaner air

    Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, mentioned as a potential  Environmental Protection Agency administrator in the Trump administration, is continuing her fight against  EPA rules aimed at reducing haze in Arkansas from airborn pollutants.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Nov 22, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Blue Hog says Fort Smith police tried to hack into his computer

    Matt Campbell, author of the Blue Hog Report and a Little Rock lawyer, says in a new filing in a long-running lawsuit by a Fort Smith police officer against the department that a computer file sent by Fort Smith officer contained software intended to hack into his computer and make his hard drive unsafe.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 14, 2015

  • 'How to decimate a city' — a big freeway

    Reporting from around the U.S. continues to illustrate the folly of the Arkansas highway department and construction boosters like the chamber of commerce and Vice Mayor Lance Hines in advocating ever wider freeways through the heart of Little Rock. Syracuse, N.Y., is looking for a better way in a debate remarkably similar to the debate about widening Interstate 30 in Little Rock.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Nov 20, 2015

  • Little Rock School District sued over refusal to release employee's records

    Matt Campbell, a Little Rock lawyer, said he filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit today against the Little Rock School District for its failure to provide personnel records of Teresa Gordon, a media specialist at Jefferson Elementary.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 14, 2015

Most Shared

  • Police circulate photo of suspect car in fatal shooting

    Little Rock police have circulated these photos of a car that they think may have been involved in a fatal shooting Tuesday at the Hines Detail Shop at 815 East Capitol Avenue.

  • Little Rock native Nate Powell wins National Book Award

    Little Rock native Nate Powell is a National Book Award winner. "March: Book Three," the final part of U.S. Rep. John Lewis' civil rights memoir, won the award for young people's literature. Andrew Aydin and Powell were co-authors with Lewis on the trilogy.

  • PSC Commissioner Lamar Davis resigns

    Arkansas Public Service Commissioner  Lamar B. Davis has resigned effective Nov. 25 to take an unspecified job in the private sector, according to a news release.

  • Former Mountain View deputy gets year in prison for inmate beating

    The Justice Department announced today that Randel Branscum, 56, former chief sheriff's deputy and jail administrator in Stone County, had been sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison for arranging an assault on an inmate by other prisoners March 2 in the Mountain View jail.

Visit Arkansas

Three of the best museum gift shops

Three of the best museum gift shops

These three museums in Northwest Arkansas have gift shops that are so nice in their offerings they could stand alone. But, it would be a shame to miss the museum part, so make time to do it all and then take home a piece of the experience.

Most Viewed

  • Democratic Rep. David Hillman switches parties; GOP now has three-fourths in House

    State Rep. David Hillman, an Almyra farmer recently elected as a Democrat to a third term, announced today that he was switching to the Republican Party, giving the GOP 75 of the 100 House seats.

  • Federal judge in Texas blocks Labor Department expansion of overtime pay

    Federal Judge Amos Mazzant, a judge for the eastern district of Texas, has issued a preliminary injunction against a new Department of Labor rule on the income at which employees are entitled to overtime pay. Arkansas had joined 19 other states, generally led by Republicans, to fight higher pay for workers.

  • Religious right group targets medical marijuana

    The right-wing so-called religious group, the Family Council, has more aims in the legislative session than limiting women's medical autonomy, as mentioned yesterday. It's also going to do all it can to defy the will of voters and limit availability of medical marijuana.

  • Rapert to be CEO of controversial security device company aided by Arkansas legislation

    Arkansas Business reports that state Sen. Jason Rapert, who recently got out of the securities business and announced a move into preaching, has been appointed CEO of a company that sells a device meant to lock doors, particularly in schools, in case of an active shooter. Safety officials have criticized the device, but legislative pressure has cleared its use over objections in Arkansas and other states.

  • Rutledge continues fight against EPA rule for cleaner air

    Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, mentioned as a potential  Environmental Protection Agency administrator in the Trump administration, is continuing her fight against  EPA rules aimed at reducing haze in Arkansas from airborn pollutants.

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation