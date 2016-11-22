Find out more →

Arkansas Blog

Tuesday, November 22, 2016

Rapert to be CEO of controversial security device company aided by Arkansas legislation

Posted By on Tue, Nov 22, 2016 at 12:09 PM

click to enlarge HELPING A COLLEAGUE: Sen. Jon Woods with Daniel Hogan testify for legislation to help a company that Sen. Jason Rapert now leads.
Arkansas Business reports that state Sen. Jason Rapert, who recently got out of the securities business and announced a move into preaching, has been appointed CEO of a company that sells a device meant to lock doors, particularly in schools, in case of an active shooter. Safety officials have criticized the device, but legislative pressure has cleared its use over objections in Arkansas and other states.

"I am honored to be asked to take this successful Arkansas startup beyond our borders to protect innocent lives in schools, colleges and churches across the country," he said in a news release. "The inventors of ULockIt had the foresight to address a pressing need and I am very proud to stand with them."
Rapert's news release didn't mention some controversy associated with ULockIt, which had been led previously by Dan Hogan, a Conway police officer.

First of all, there was testimony from the Arkansas fire marshal against a legislated change in the state fire code that opened the door to sale of the device to Arkansas schools. Rapert didn't vote because he had an investment in the company, but his friends in the legislature (led by Sen. Jon Woods) toted the measure home for Rapert.

Several months later came questions from safety experts in Ohio about such classroom barricade devices.

Those opposed to the devices say they're complicated to install under stress and could lead to dangerous unintended consequences — including blocking authorities from an attacker inside a classroom.

"Unlisted, unlabeled, and untested," said a July report by Ohio's building codes board critical of the devices. Nevertheless, the board was forced to update its codes to allow the devices after lawmakers approved them this summer following testimony from manufacturers and parents of school children.

Now Rapert is leading the way nationwide. It is in addition to his leadership of Holy Ghost Ministries, whose activities include a retreat center aimed at providing, among others, institutes for legislative leaders.

