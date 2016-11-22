Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, November 22, 2016

Religious right group targets medical marijuana

Posted By on Tue, Nov 22, 2016 at 2:23 PM

The right-wing so-called religious group, the Family Council, has more aims in the legislative session than limiting women's medical autonomy, as mentioned yesterday. It's also going to do all it can to defy the will of voters and limit availability of medical marijuana.

Its aims on marijuana at the moment:

* Reducing the number of medical conditions in Issue 6 to make it harder to smoke marijuana recreationally.

* Protecting children from marijuana candy, desserts, soft drinks, and other enticing items.

* Prohibiting drugged driving.

* Banning marijuana advertisements.

* Regulating marijuana stores.

* Helping cities and counties pass legislation to ban marijuana stores and farms.

* Limiting the number of marijuana farms and marijuana stores in Arkansas.

As with abortion, some of these ideas are aimed at perils that don't exist (marijuana sweets) or are already regulated (drugged driving).

I'm confident that, whatever else happens, the Family Council couldn't pass a sale limitation in Pulaski County. Though it would be a terrible disservice to sick people, an effort to enact local bans around the state would at least return to Little Rock some of the traffic fleeing to suburbs. Some of those people might find a compassionate city is a bit more attractive place than they thought.

Good news: Some serious Republicans are hard at work hoping to capture a share of the medical marijuana market, whether as providers, lobbyists or other ancillary players. That bipartisan flavor should present an obstacle to Family Council steamrolling all of these ideas through the legislature.

Tags: ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of Medical Marijuana, Family Council

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • Dexter Suggs resigns as Little Rock school superintendent

    This just in from state Education Department: Today, Commissioner Johnny Key reached an agreement with Dr. Dexter Suggs that resulted in Dr. Suggs’ immediate resignation as superintendent of the Little Rock School District.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 21, 2015

  • Satanic Temple: Make Rapert pay for Ten Commandments monument

    A petition drive has begun to encourage a demand that Sen. Jason Rapert pay for the legal fees in defending his Ten Commandments monument proposed for the state Capitol grounds. It's more work by the Satanic Temple, which has fought church-state entanglement around the country.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Aug 28, 2016

  • More legal headaches for Dexter Suggs

    Dexter Suggs may have cleared out his office before the workday began today, but he still has lingering legal matters as defendant in lawsuits against him and the state.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 21, 2015

Most Shared

  • Police circulate photo of suspect car in fatal shooting

    Little Rock police have circulated these photos of a car that they think may have been involved in a fatal shooting Tuesday at the Hines Detail Shop at 815 East Capitol Avenue.

  • Little Rock native Nate Powell wins National Book Award

    Little Rock native Nate Powell is a National Book Award winner. "March: Book Three," the final part of U.S. Rep. John Lewis' civil rights memoir, won the award for young people's literature. Andrew Aydin and Powell were co-authors with Lewis on the trilogy.

  • PSC Commissioner Lamar Davis resigns

    Arkansas Public Service Commissioner  Lamar B. Davis has resigned effective Nov. 25 to take an unspecified job in the private sector, according to a news release.

  • Former Mountain View deputy gets year in prison for inmate beating

    The Justice Department announced today that Randel Branscum, 56, former chief sheriff's deputy and jail administrator in Stone County, had been sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison for arranging an assault on an inmate by other prisoners March 2 in the Mountain View jail.

Visit Arkansas

Three of the best museum gift shops

Three of the best museum gift shops

These three museums in Northwest Arkansas have gift shops that are so nice in their offerings they could stand alone. But, it would be a shame to miss the museum part, so make time to do it all and then take home a piece of the experience.

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation