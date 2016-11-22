Find out more →

Arkansas Blog

Tuesday, November 22, 2016

Rutledge continues fight against EPA rule for cleaner air

Posted By on Tue, Nov 22, 2016 at 3:35 PM

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, mentioned as a potential  Environmental Protection Agency director in the Trump administration, is continuing her fight against  EPA rules aimed at reducing haze in Arkansas from power plant pollution.

Rutledge said she had filed a challenge to the EPA plan for regional haze. She said it goes too far.

 “Instead of adopting the plan that Arkansas submitted to reasonably combat regional haze, the EPA chose to cater to the interest of liberal special interest groups, forcing on Arkansans a proposal that will cost millions and bring little positive impact. This plan will lead to unreasonable and unnecessary utility rate increases, something no Arkansan can afford, and I will not stand for it.”

Rutledge submitted comments to the EPA in July 2015. In the letter, she wrote, “The proposed Federal Implementation Plan has no basis in law or science and is a prime example of overreaching federal regulation in response to ‘sue and settle’ litigation brought by the Sierra Club. As such, the EPA should withdraw the proposed plan and consult with the State in developing an approvable State Implementation Plan.”

Rutledge noted that the state Department of Environmental Quality and a number of businesses had also objected to the plan, signed in August. It is meant to reduced haze caused by coal-burning power plants in the Caney Creek and Buffalo River wilderness areas. The Sierra Club cheers the plan as impetus for Entergy and other power companies to reduce dependency on burning coal to produce power.

Rutledge is asking both the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and the EPA for review of the rule.

