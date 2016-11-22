Find out more →

Tuesday, November 22, 2016

Speaking of foundations: Get a load of Trump's

Posted By on Tue, Nov 22, 2016 at 11:01 AM

FOUNDATION PURCHASE: The nonprofit's money paid for a Trump painting found on display in one of his properties.
One good reason for Donald Trump not to pursue the so-far-empty  allegations against the Clinton Foundation is that he has some real issues to deal with at his own foundation. From the Washington Post.

President-elect Donald Trump’s charitable foundation has admitted to the IRS that it violated a legal prohibition against “self-dealing,” which bars nonprofit leaders from using their charity’s money to help themselves, their businesses or their families.

That admission was contained in the Donald J. Trump Foundation’s IRS tax filings for 2015, which were recently posted online at the nonprofit-tracking site GuideStar. A GuideStar spokesman said the forms were uploaded by the Trump Foundation’s law firm, Morgan, Lewis and Bockius.
The form indicates this wasn't the first time the foundation engaged in self-dealing. The Washington Post has detailed a number of cases where money was paid from the foundation, perhaps to settle legal actions in some cases. There was also the famous case of a portrait of Trump purchased with foundation money displayed in the bar of his Florida resort. Here's a nice detail, too, amid the cleanup of things not previously reported:

In addition, the Trump Foundation reported a $150,000 gift from the foundation of Viktor Pinchuk, a powerful Ukrainian steel magnate. That was the first such gift from Pinchuk.

Pinchuk, who supports closer ties between Ukraine and Western nations, had also pledged large donations to the foundation of Trump’s presidential opponent, Hillary Clinton. Those donations, pledged to the Clinton Foundation while Clinton was secretary of state, raised questions about whether she had conflicts of interest when she met with her family foundation’s donors.
So you have a $25 million settlement of a fraudulent college case and now cleanup of, er, incomplete past tax filings by the Trump Foundation. Let's talk about "Hamilton" and
"Crooked Hillary."
