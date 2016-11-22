Speaking of foundations: Get a load of Trump's

Most Shared Police circulate photo of suspect car in fatal shooting Little Rock police have circulated these photos of a car that they think may have been involved in a fatal shooting Tuesday at the Hines Detail Shop at 815 East Capitol Avenue.

Little Rock native Nate Powell wins National Book Award Little Rock native Nate Powell is a National Book Award winner. "March: Book Three," the final part of U.S. Rep. John Lewis' civil rights memoir, won the award for young people's literature. Andrew Aydin and Powell were co-authors with Lewis on the trilogy.

PSC Commissioner Lamar Davis resigns Arkansas Public Service Commissioner Lamar B. Davis has resigned effective Nov. 25 to take an unspecified job in the private sector, according to a news release.

Former Mountain View deputy gets year in prison for inmate beating The Justice Department announced today that Randel Branscum, 56, former chief sheriff's deputy and jail administrator in Stone County, had been sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison for arranging an assault on an inmate by other prisoners March 2 in the Mountain View jail.

Fake news devastates a pizza joint. This could happen to you Fake news on the Internet helped elect a president. It can also be used to target individuals with damaging effect. Read about a Washington pizza parlor targeted for such an attack.

Bridge blast falls short; Broadway arch movement delayed The highway department said an effort to demolish the remaining footing from the old Broadway Bridge didn't finish the job Monday so the planned movement of a second arch for the replacement span that had been scheduled today will be delayed.

Arkansas Business: Simmons Bank looking at Acxiom building Arkansas Business reports today that Simmons First National Bank of Pine Bluff is believed to be looking at the Acxiom building downtown. It's for sale, but nobody's commenting.

Governor mulling lots of things Gov. Asa Hutchinson met the press today but wasn't ready with firm answers on several pressing issues, from Arkansans mentioned as Trump administration appointees, to future tax and budget proposals.

Kim O'Guinn is new PSC commissioner Kimberly Lindsey O'Guinn, a 16-year employee of the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality, has been appointed by Governor Hutchinson to a six-year term on the Public Service Commission.