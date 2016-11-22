Trump spokesman says he doesn't want to pursue further Clinton e-mail and foundation probes UPDATE

Most Shared Police circulate photo of suspect car in fatal shooting Little Rock police have circulated these photos of a car that they think may have been involved in a fatal shooting Tuesday at the Hines Detail Shop at 815 East Capitol Avenue.

Little Rock native Nate Powell wins National Book Award Little Rock native Nate Powell is a National Book Award winner. "March: Book Three," the final part of U.S. Rep. John Lewis' civil rights memoir, won the award for young people's literature. Andrew Aydin and Powell were co-authors with Lewis on the trilogy.

PSC Commissioner Lamar Davis resigns Arkansas Public Service Commissioner Lamar B. Davis has resigned effective Nov. 25 to take an unspecified job in the private sector, according to a news release.

Former Mountain View deputy gets year in prison for inmate beating The Justice Department announced today that Randel Branscum, 56, former chief sheriff's deputy and jail administrator in Stone County, had been sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison for arranging an assault on an inmate by other prisoners March 2 in the Mountain View jail.

