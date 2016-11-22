Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Tuesday, November 22, 2016

Trump spokesman says he doesn't want to pursue further Clinton e-mail and foundation probes UPDATE

Posted By on Tue, Nov 22, 2016 at 10:23 AM

click to enlarge THAT WAS THEN: Donald Trump now says he won't pursue accusations against Hillary Clinton.
  • THAT WAS THEN: Donald Trump now says he won't pursue accusations against Hillary Clinton.
Despite campaign promises to lock up Hillary Clinton for supposed wrongdoing, Donald Trump now plans to call for no further investigation of Clinton's e-mail handling or the activities of the Clinton Foundation.

This according to remarks on MSNBC by Kellyanne Conway, his adviser, on MSNBC.

In an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” program, Kellyanne Conway, the former Trump campaign manager and a senior adviser to his transition, said the president-elect wanted to “move beyond the issues of the campaign” and confirmed that Mr. Trump did not want his promised Clinton investigations to take place.

“If Donald Trump can help her heal, then perhaps that’s a good thing,” Ms. Conway said.
Some quick comments:

* Just because Trump or a spokesman said something, doesn't make it so.

* To date, there hasn't been a showing of evidence giving probable cause to investigate Clinton on either e-mail or foundation issues.

* Lack of evidence didn't silence a rogue element of the FBI that forced James Comey into campaign damaging, perhaps decisive, public statements about investigations of Clinton's email

* If there IS evidence of wrongdoing, the president couldn't or shouldn't stop an investigation by means other an a universal pardon.

The media and the public are being played by the Trump PR machinery. I think this is more of the same. And it's working pretty well.

UPDATE: What I said about placing meaning in anything that comes from Trump camp. Here's a Tweet from a NY Times session today with Trump:

Trump says "no" when asked if he is taking investigations off the table for the Clintons but adds he doesnn't want to "hurt the Clintons."

Tags: , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (5)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments (5)

Showing 1-5 of 5

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-5 of 5

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

  • Police circulate photo of suspect car in fatal shooting

    Little Rock police have circulated these photos of a car that they think may have been involved in a fatal shooting Tuesday at the Hines Detail Shop at 815 East Capitol Avenue.

  • Little Rock native Nate Powell wins National Book Award

    Little Rock native Nate Powell is a National Book Award winner. "March: Book Three," the final part of U.S. Rep. John Lewis' civil rights memoir, won the award for young people's literature. Andrew Aydin and Powell were co-authors with Lewis on the trilogy.

  • PSC Commissioner Lamar Davis resigns

    Arkansas Public Service Commissioner  Lamar B. Davis has resigned effective Nov. 25 to take an unspecified job in the private sector, according to a news release.

  • Former Mountain View deputy gets year in prison for inmate beating

    The Justice Department announced today that Randel Branscum, 56, former chief sheriff's deputy and jail administrator in Stone County, had been sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison for arranging an assault on an inmate by other prisoners March 2 in the Mountain View jail.

Visit Arkansas

Three of the best museum gift shops

Three of the best museum gift shops

These three museums in Northwest Arkansas have gift shops that are so nice in their offerings they could stand alone. But, it would be a shame to miss the museum part, so make time to do it all and then take home a piece of the experience.

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation