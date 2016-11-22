Trump spokesman says he doesn't want to pursue further Clinton e-mail and foundation probes

click to enlarge
-
THAT WAS THEN: Donald Trump now says he won't pursue accusations against Hillary Clinton.
Despite campaign promises to lock up Hillary Clinton
for supposed wrongdoing, Donald Trump
now plans to call for no further investigation of Clinton's e-mail
handling or the activities of the Clinton Foundation.
This according to remarks on MSNBC by Kellyanne Conway,
his adviser, on MSNBC.
In an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” program, Kellyanne Conway, the former Trump campaign manager and a senior adviser to his transition, said the president-elect wanted to “move beyond the issues of the campaign” and confirmed that Mr. Trump did not want his promised Clinton investigations to take place.
“If Donald Trump can help her heal, then perhaps that’s a good thing,” Ms. Conway said.
Some quick comments:
* Just because Trump or a spokesman said something, doesn't make it so.
* To date, there hasn't been a showing of evidence giving probable cause to investigate Clinton on either e-mail or foundation issues.
* Lack of evidence didn't silence a rogue element of the FBI that forced James Comey into campaign damaging, perhaps decisive, public statements about investigations of Clinton's email
* If there IS evidence of wrongdoing, the president couldn't or shouldn't stop an investigation by means other an a universal pardon.
The media and the public are being played by the Trump PR machinery. I think this is more of the same. And it's working pretty well.