Two more LR homicides: 2-year-old killed by gunshots at car; apartment worker slain

A drive-by shooting Tuesday night took the life of a two-year-old, Little Rock police said.A release said Shunta Johnson, 37, was driving to an address on South Van Buren Street with her cousin, Rokiya Williams, 27, about 8:30 p.m. When they turned a corner at Charles Bussey and Harrison, she said, she heard several gunshots and another vehicle drove by. Williams, who was in the backseat with her child, realized the child had been shot. They drove to UAMS, but the child, whose name was not disclosed, was pronounced dead of the gunshot wound.Police offered no motive for the shooting and there was no indication they had a suspect in mind.The death was one of two homicides in Little Rock Tuesday.In the other, Jesus Pena, 59, was killed on the job as a maintenance worker at apartments at 220 N. Taylor Street. He was shot about 3:40 p.m. A resident in the apartments told KARK that he believed Pena was shot over his wallet. There have been no arrests.