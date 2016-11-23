A rigged election? Some rumbling surfaces

Most Shared PSC Commissioner Lamar Davis resigns Arkansas Public Service Commissioner Lamar B. Davis has resigned effective Nov. 25 to take an unspecified job in the private sector, according to a news release.

Former Mountain View deputy gets year in prison for inmate beating The Justice Department announced today that Randel Branscum, 56, former chief sheriff's deputy and jail administrator in Stone County, had been sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison for arranging an assault on an inmate by other prisoners March 2 in the Mountain View jail.

Federal Judge Amos Mazzant, a judge for the eastern district of Texas, has issued a preliminary injunction against a new Department of Labor rule on the income at which employees are entitled to overtime pay. Arkansas had joined 19 other states, generally led by Republicans, to fight higher pay for workers.