Attorneys press for review of Justice Wood's refusal to get off nursing home case

PSC Commissioner Lamar Davis resigns Arkansas Public Service Commissioner Lamar B. Davis has resigned effective Nov. 25 to take an unspecified job in the private sector, according to a news release.

Former Mountain View deputy gets year in prison for inmate beating The Justice Department announced today that Randel Branscum, 56, former chief sheriff's deputy and jail administrator in Stone County, had been sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison for arranging an assault on an inmate by other prisoners March 2 in the Mountain View jail.

Kids count, not confidentiality The trial for the murder of Isaiah Torres, 6, was a reminder again of a gaping hole in the law pertaining to child protective services.

Federal judge in Texas blocks Labor Department expansion of overtime pay Federal Judge Amos Mazzant, a judge for the eastern district of Texas, has issued a preliminary injunction against a new Department of Labor rule on the income at which employees are entitled to overtime pay. Arkansas had joined 19 other states, generally led by Republicans, to fight higher pay for workers.

Mike Huckabee does not like Mitt Romney. Surprise. Mike Huckabee is devoted backer of Donald Trump but he's not ready to accept a Trump appointment of Mitt Romney as secretary of state without some groveling by Romney, who tussled with Huckabee for second-place in the 2008 presidential primary.

Trump names charter school/voucher backer as Education secretary Donald Trump has named Betsy DeVos, a wealthy GOP donor from Michigan and a prominent backer of charter schools, as his Education secretary. They'll be pouring champagne up at the Walton Family Foundation.

New lottery scholarship rules hit black students hardest Data compiled by the state Higher Education Department for the Arkansas Times shows new lottery rules have dramatically decreased participation by black students and raised still higher the average income of families receiving scholarship awards.

State Information Systems director Mark Myers departs Mark Myers has submitted his resignation, effective today, as director of the Arkansas Department of Information Systems.