Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, November 23, 2016

Mike Huckabee does not like Mitt Romney. Surprise.

Posted By on Wed, Nov 23, 2016 at 10:39 AM

click to enlarge huckster.jpg

Mike Huckabee is devoted backer of Donald Trump but he's not ready to accept a Trump appointment of Mitt Romney as secretary of state without some groveling by Romney, who tussled with Huckabee for second-place  in the 2008 presidential primary.

Huckster appeared Wednesday on Fox and Friends and had this to say, as reported by Real Clear Politics:

It's not about that I don't care for Mitt personally, but I am still unhappy that Mitt did everything he could to derail Donald Trump. He didn't just go after him from a point of saying I disagree with his policy on immigration, I disagree with his policy on taxes. He attacked him on a personal level about his character, integrity, his honor.

When you do that, there's only one way that Mitt Romney could even be considered for a post like that and that is he goes to a microphone in a very public place, and he repudiates everything he said in that famous Salt Lake City speech. And everything he's said after that where he said that Donald Trump wasn't fit.

That's beyond the normal political infighting that we all experience. Political infighting is part of the game. But when you go after the person who is the nominee of your party, who has been duly nominated by the voters and then you're savaging the voters, you're not just savaging Donald Trump. It would be an insult to all those Donald Trump voters who worked really hard, that's what I think he has to stop and consider.

I'll believe a Romney appointment when I see it. I think the parade of candidates is part of Trump's PR game. And speaking of insults: Consider those hurled at Romney by Trump.  I don't know why either would talk to the other.

Tags: , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

  • PSC Commissioner Lamar Davis resigns

    Arkansas Public Service Commissioner  Lamar B. Davis has resigned effective Nov. 25 to take an unspecified job in the private sector, according to a news release.

  • Former Mountain View deputy gets year in prison for inmate beating

    The Justice Department announced today that Randel Branscum, 56, former chief sheriff's deputy and jail administrator in Stone County, had been sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison for arranging an assault on an inmate by other prisoners March 2 in the Mountain View jail.

Visit Arkansas

Three of the best museum gift shops

Three of the best museum gift shops

These three museums in Northwest Arkansas have gift shops that are so nice in their offerings they could stand alone. But, it would be a shame to miss the museum part, so make time to do it all and then take home a piece of the experience.

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation