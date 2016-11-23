Wednesday, November 23, 2016
Mike Huckabee does not like Mitt Romney. Surprise.
Posted
By Max Brantley
on Wed, Nov 23, 2016 at 10:39 AM
Mike Huckabee
is devoted backer of Donald Trump
but he's not ready to accept a Trump appointment of Mitt Romney
as secretary of state without some groveling by Romney, who tussled with Huckabee for second-place in the 2008 presidential primary.
Huckster appeared Wednesday on Fox and Friends and had this to say, as reported by Real Clear Politics
:
It's not about that I don't care for Mitt personally, but I am still unhappy that Mitt did everything he could to derail Donald Trump. He didn't just go after him from a point of saying I disagree with his policy on immigration, I disagree with his policy on taxes. He attacked him on a personal level about his character, integrity, his honor.
When you do that, there's only one way that Mitt Romney could even be considered for a post like that and that is he goes to a microphone in a very public place, and he repudiates everything he said in that famous Salt Lake City speech. And everything he's said after that where he said that Donald Trump wasn't fit.
That's beyond the normal political infighting that we all experience. Political infighting is part of the game. But when you go after the person who is the nominee of your party, who has been duly nominated by the voters and then you're savaging the voters, you're not just savaging Donald Trump. It would be an insult to all those Donald Trump voters who worked really hard, that's what I think he has to stop and consider.
I'll believe a Romney appointment when I see it. I think the parade of candidates is part of Trump's PR game. And speaking of insults: Consider those hurled at Romney by Trump. I don't know why either would talk to the other.
