Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, November 23, 2016

New lottery scholarship rules hit black students hardest

Posted By on Wed, Nov 23, 2016 at 9:43 AM

click to enlarge arkansas-scholarship-lottery.png
New legislation making it harder to win a lottery scholarship has had a pronounced negative impact on black students.

At my request, the Higher Education Department compiled demographic information on applicants and scholarship award winners: The change, taking effect this school year, brought a reduction in applications and awards for all students, but particularly black students. Also, the winners come from higher income families.

Legislation sponsored by Sen. Jimmy Hickey of Texarkana ended the old standard of either an ACT of 19 or a 2.5-grade point to qualify for the scholarship. Now a 19 ACT is the sole requirement.

The scholarship was reduced from $2,000 to $1,000 for first-year students, but increased from $3,000 to $4,000 for the second year. Hickey aimed to attract better qualified students and reward those who succeeded in college in the first year. The change was also aimed at coping with the lacklustre revenue production of the lottery. Critics worried that the change would harm poorer students, particularly minorities, and the lower first-year award would make it harder for students to afford college to start with, even if they qualified.

Key results:

                                             2015-16       2016-17       % change

Overall applications       19,842             16,566        - 16.5

White applications          13,066            11,748          -10.0

White awards                     9,465              8,698         -8.1

Black applications             3,143               1,867          -40.5

Black awards                       1,758              1,117           -36.4

Hispanic applications        1,674            1,306           -22.0

Hispanic awards                    935              855             -8.5

Family income/winners   $78,323       $84,264        +7.5

* A few dozen students didn't disclose race. Income is not one of the criteria for the lottery scholarship, but it is available because a common application form used for various grant and scholarship programs includes family income. The figures here aren't necessarily verified against tax records as are all those in programs where income is a criteria.

While the new rules brought overall reductions in both applications and awards, but the figures show that blacks were disproportionately affected. That was predictable, given the historical racial gap in standardized test performance. For blacks, 59 percent of the reduced group of applicants won scholarships. Among whites, the figure was 90 percent.

Income is also a predictor of academic performance. The average family income of all black applicants was $33,571, compared with $85,358 for all white applicants. Among award winners, the average black family income was $42,387 and for whites it was $94,405.

Other states have experienced similar results. The higher the bar for scholarship qualification, the more pronounced the disparity in awards based on race and income.

To me, it seems that a program that disproportionately favors a group — higher income whites, who are more likely to attend college in the first place — it's less likely to improve the college-going and graduation rate in the group most in need.

SEN. JIMMY HICKEY: His lottery scholarship changes show a sharp impact on minority students.
  • SEN. JIMMY HICKEY: His lottery scholarship changes show a sharp impact on minority students.
Senator Hickey responded by e-mail about the data:

I believe the "new rules" (qualifications) are favoring the performing students. As you know, we changed the qualifications due to cash flow issues within the lottery. Our data analysis showed that the old qualifications were distributing scholarship dollars to first year college students who were unable to maintain the minimum GPA in college of 2.5 and full time status. The current 1st year scholarship award is $1,000. If a student does not perform in high school, they may still go to college and "earn" the scholarship for the remaining years by maintaining the 2.5 GPA and full time status (full time status is also less hours in the first year than the remaining). I am in no way suggesting that the $1,000 is not a considerable amount of money to families. However, these students have a "second chance" to still receive the largest percentage of the scholarship by performing in the first year, and continuous years, in college
I have a followup for the senator on the racial findings and will update when we can talk further.

Here's annual data for all demographics in the lottery scholarship back to 2010-11.
click to enlarge data.jpg

Tags: , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (2)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • Tom Cotton: More poor reviews for crack about gay legislation

    Sen. Tom Cotton's attempt to turn a question about anti-gay legislation in Arkansas into another comment on the evil Iran — they hang gays in Iran, he said, urging critics of the law to get some "perspective" — continues to draw fire.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 3, 2015

  • 'Million-Dollar Thursday': A visit to Sherwood's hot check court

    We take a visit to the weekly hot check court in Sherwood District Court, the subject of a recent civil rights lawsuit filed by ACLU Arkansas and others, who say the system there results in a modern-day debtor's prison
    • by David Koon
    • Aug 25, 2016

  • Dexter Suggs resigns as Little Rock school superintendent

    This just in from state Education Department: Today, Commissioner Johnny Key reached an agreement with Dr. Dexter Suggs that resulted in Dr. Suggs’ immediate resignation as superintendent of the Little Rock School District.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 21, 2015

Most Shared

  • PSC Commissioner Lamar Davis resigns

    Arkansas Public Service Commissioner  Lamar B. Davis has resigned effective Nov. 25 to take an unspecified job in the private sector, according to a news release.

  • Former Mountain View deputy gets year in prison for inmate beating

    The Justice Department announced today that Randel Branscum, 56, former chief sheriff's deputy and jail administrator in Stone County, had been sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison for arranging an assault on an inmate by other prisoners March 2 in the Mountain View jail.

Visit Arkansas

Three of the best museum gift shops

Three of the best museum gift shops

These three museums in Northwest Arkansas have gift shops that are so nice in their offerings they could stand alone. But, it would be a shame to miss the museum part, so make time to do it all and then take home a piece of the experience.

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation