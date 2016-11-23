New lottery scholarship rules hit black students hardest

click to enlarge

SEN. JIMMY HICKEY: His lottery scholarship changes show a sharp impact on minority students.

I believe the "new rules" (qualifications) are favoring the performing students. As you know, we changed the qualifications due to cash flow issues within the lottery. Our data analysis showed that the old qualifications were distributing scholarship dollars to first year college students who were unable to maintain the minimum GPA in college of 2.5 and full time status. The current 1st year scholarship award is $1,000. If a student does not perform in high school, they may still go to college and "earn" the scholarship for the remaining years by maintaining the 2.5 GPA and full time status (full time status is also less hours in the first year than the remaining). I am in no way suggesting that the $1,000 is not a considerable amount of money to families. However, these students have a "second chance" to still receive the largest percentage of the scholarship by performing in the first year, and continuous years, in college

New legislation making it harder to win a lottery scholarship has had a pronounced negative impact on black students.At my request, thecompiled demographic information on applicants and scholarship award winners: The change, taking effect this school year, brought a reduction in applications and awards for all students, but particularly black students. Also, the winners come from higher income families.Legislation sponsored byof Texarkana ended the old standard of either an ACT of 19 or a 2.5-grade point to qualify for the scholarship. Now a 19 ACT is the sole requirement.The scholarship was reduced from $2,000 to $1,000 for first-year students, but increased from $3,000 to $4,000 for the second year. Hickey aimed to attract better qualified students and reward those who succeeded in college in the first year. The change was also aimed at coping with the lacklustre revenue production of the lottery. Critics worried that the change would harm poorer students, particularly minorities, and the lower first-year award would make it harder for students to afford college to start with, even if they qualified.Key results:2015-16 2016-17 % changeOverall applications 19,842 16,566 - 16.5White applications 13,066 11,748 -10.0White awards 9,465 8,698 -8.1Black applications 3,143 1,867 -40.5Black awards 1,758 1,117 -36.4Hispanic applications 1,674 1,306 -22.0Hispanic awards 935 855 -8.5Family income/winners $78,323 $84,264 +7.5While the new rules brought overall reductions in both applications and awards, but the figures show that blacks were disproportionately affected. That was predictable, given the historical racial gap in standardized test performance. For blacks, 59 percent of the reduced group of applicants won scholarships. Among whites, the figure was 90 percent.Income is also a predictor of academic performance. The average family income of all black applicants was $33,571, compared with $85,358 for all white applicants. Among award winners, the average black family income was $42,387 and for whites it was $94,405.Other states have experienced similar results. The higher the bar for scholarship qualification, the more pronounced the disparity in awards based on race and income.To me, it seems that a program that disproportionately favors a group — higher income whites, who are more likely to attend college in the first place — it's less likely to improve the college-going and graduation rate in the group most in need.Senator Hickey responded by e-mail about the data:I have a followup for the senator on the racial findings and will update when we can talk further.